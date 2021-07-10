New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain’s hospitals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After a brief respite that brought their routines back to pre-pandemic norms, managers at the Hospital del Mar in northeastern Spain’s Barcelona are facing a sharp rise in infections. Once again, they are rearranging staff shifts and moving patients around in the sprawling hospital. The increasing load of COVID-19 patients comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus, which spreads more easily, is taking hold in Spain. The country’s outbreak these days is being driven mostly by younger, unvaccinated people who typically require less intensive care but more primary and emergency treatment. Once the younger patients get hospitalized, they typically spend longer time in regular wards until they recover.