Violence erupts over jailing of South Africa’s ex-president

MOOI RIVER, South Africa (AP) — Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, burning trucks, commercial property and blocking major roads in KwaZulu-Natal province. They are demanding that he be released from prison. Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court earlier this week. His bid to be released from the Estcourt Correctional Center was rejected by a regional court on Friday and he is set to make another attempt with the country’s apex court on Monday. His supporters in KwaZulu-Natal, his home area, have been blocking roads, setting trucks alight and damaging and looting shops in various spots in the province. Mooi River, near Pietermaritzburg, was one of the areas hit by the violence.