World War II veteran’s medals return home to Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Lt. Billy Corkrean was a decorated veteran who died in combat when his plane was shot down in 1944 during World War II.

His purple heart medal and flight logbook are back home in a local museum.

Corkrean earned a purple heart for his bravery in World War II.

Now, that highest honor is being stored at the North House Museum in Greenbrier County where Corkrean grew up.

Mike Woelfel, a state senator from the fifth district and a relative of Corkrean said it took about three years to get these metals. Still, it is worth it to honor his legacy.

"We really wanted to have the original deal that would be here and folks can come by and read his actual pilot's log book, and see the actual medals that he earned, and so to me it's just a way of paying respect you know to him and his service," said Woelfel.

Stephen Baldwin, A state senator from Ronceverte, Corkrean's hometown, said learning about those war heroes is what patriotism is all about.

"It's important to tell their stories, because if we don't learn from the past you know we're bound to repeat it and I mean these folks made real sacrifices and they made sacrifices for many of the freedoms we enjoy today and I'm afraid we take those for granted," said Baldwin.

For Toni Ogden, the museum's curator, getting to tell Corkrean's story is a privilege.

"It's just tremendous to have them and to be entrusted to take care of them so that they're here for future generations," said Ogden.

Woelfel said he is honored to have a small part in this exhibit that celebrates not only Corkrean but all those who have fought for our freedoms.

"The people that serve our country in the military are under appreciated and you know, anything, any small thing I could do or our family could do to honor all veterans particularly those that were killed in action and paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Corkrean.

The items are not on display at this time, but they will be in the future.

Anyone interested in seeing these items can call the museum at (304) 645-3398 to set up an appointment.