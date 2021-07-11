Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan

CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn’s film, 2016’s “The Last Face,” flopped with critics in a way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning. Penn, though, didn’t hesitate. On Saturday night, he premiered in Cannes his latest film, “Flag Day,” in which he also co-stars. The lead, though, belongs to Penn’s 30-year-old daughter, Dylan Penn, in her biggest role yet. Penn tells The Associated Press he still has a couple of film roles planned, but he’s not interested in film projects that won’t get theatrical releases.