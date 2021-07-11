Cow manure methane may soon fuel cars, heat homes in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A new energy facility southwest of Phoenix scheduled to open in December will capture methane from cow manure and reuse the biogas as renewable natural fuel. Facility stakeholders told The Arizona Republic the process will capture harmful gases that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere and exacerbate climate change. The project is a partnership between West Virginia-based renewable energy company Avolta and the Butterfield Dairy Farm in Buckeye. Southwest Gas will help transport the gas for sale to other outlets. A handful of renewable natural gas facilities have sprouted up in the Southwest, including in Arizona and California, in recent months.