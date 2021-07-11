Friends of Charity Auto Fair sees largest number of car show participants

BEAVER, W. VA. (WVVA) -

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair returned this year after being canceled in 20-20 due to the pandemic.

This year's event featured a car show, carnival rides, And a Josh Turner concert.

All the proceeds from the event were split between two charities: Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safe House.

Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said this is the biggest car show in the fair's sixteen-year history.

"We've had a great turn out, Saturday is always our busiest day, we've had a record number of car registrations," said Duncan. "We were over 500 as of today, so that's exciting."

Duncan said they are thankful for the community's support and participation, which helps keeps the two non-profits operating.