Greenbrier County boy gets ride in Batmobile at Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BEAVER, W. VA. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier County resident visiting the Friends of Charity Auto-Fair took a memorable ride in the Batmobile, on Saturday.

Lane Hawkins from Crawley, West Virginia, is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a terminal illness that involves muscular deterioration.

While attending the auto fair, Hawkins saw batman, one of his favorite superheroes, who arranged for him to take a spin in the Batmobile.

Barbara Adkins, Hawkins' grandmother, said she wasn't expecting the special moment, but it meant a lot to her.

"It made me almost cry because um Lane doesn't get to do very much, and when he does we're so apprecitative and Batman has been just totally awesome," said Adkins.

John Buckland, West Virginia Batman with the program "Heroes4higher," said he gives rides to kids with terminal illnesses as a way to lift their spirits.

"I like to give them a ride in the car, it's what I call a hope injection to empower them through their battle," said Buckland. "And the other thing, it's symbolic of one thing, when I put them in the car they're the real hero," said Buckland.

The West Virginia State Police and other first responders played a role in the ride as they escorted Hawkins and Batman around the Auto Fair.