Staying warm, muggy, and unsettled through the start of the work week

Our region will remain wedged between a stalled front/ low pressure system to our west and a high pressure system offshore into the new work week. While this means widespread rain is unlikely, occasional hit and miss showers/t-storms look likely this evening (mainly before sundown) and again into Monday.

Up until roughly 9PM or so tonight, a few showers and t-storms look to pop up around our viewing area. While the chance for severe weather looks better to our west, a stronger t-storm or two, especially with torrential rain at times, will be possible through sundown. Showers/storms will gradually fade with the loss of daytime heat tonight, and we'll end up partly cloudy with lows in the 60s and patchy fog.

Tomorrow should bring similar conditions to today; we'll see warm high temps in the 80s for most, an mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening due to the heat and humidity. Lows tomorrow will again be in the 60s, and we'll remain partly cloudy.

Rain chances will begin to fade by midweek as the frontal system to our west dissipates and upper level ridging of high pressure over the area strengthens.