Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.