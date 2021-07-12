Carnegie Hall announces the return of Taste of Our Town

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Taste of our Town Festival is returning to Downtown Lewisburg.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, for the first time since it began in 1984.

Carnegie Hall leaders say that since pandemic restrictions have been lifted, bringing the festival back was an easy decision, and that they look forward to hosting it this fall.

"There was not a lot of conversation that had to be had," said Philip McLaughlin, Marketing Director for Carnegie Hall. "We knew were were going to have it just as long as the health officials allowed us to have it, but we are very excited that we are having it for sure."

The event will take place in Downtown Lewisburg on October 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.