City to consider moratorium on drug treatment facilities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A proposed moratorium on residential drug treatment facilities is being considered by officials in one West Virginia city. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the Parkersburg City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday that would bar new centers until June 30, 2022. Mayor Tom Joyce said there’s already a plethora of such facilities in the city. The ordinance says the city has about 19 percent of licensed substance abuse treatment beds in West Virginia but Parkersburg accounts for less than 2 percent of the state’s population. Joyce said legislation passed in 2017 that exempted treatment facilities from a process that determines if they are needed should be removed.