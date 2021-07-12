Democratic primary in Ohio emerges as test for progressives

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Democratic congressional primary in Ohio has emerged as a test for progressives. Nina Turner, formerly one of the leading voices of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, is the best-known of many vying to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in an Ohio special election. But powerful establishment Democrats have endorsed Turner’s chief opponent, Shontel Brown. Many nationally peg the race as a proxy for the larger war within the Democratic Party. That’s pitting the progressive causes Turner embraces against more moderate, longtime powerbrokers who fear pushing too far to the left. But many in the district stretching between Cleveland and Akron say local issues loom larger.