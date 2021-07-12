DNR officers rescue three stranded boaters

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Officers from the Division of Natural Resources rescued three stranded boaters early Monday morning.

At 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, the DNR was contacted about three stranded boaters on Bluestone River. Officers were able to locate the three people, who had been kayaking and tubing.

The stranded boaters lost their vessels due to the swift water, and none of them were wearing personal flotation devices.

DNR officers set ropes and crossed the water to begin the rescue. The officers brought all three people to safety using the pendulum swing technique. All three boaters survived without injury, and the rescue process was complete at 2:30 a.m.