Dutch leader says easing lockdown was ‘error of judgment’

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch leader has apologized for what he calls “an error of judgment” in relaxing the Netherlands’ coronavirus lockdown. The relaxation has led to a sharp surge in infections. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government scrapped most remaining restrictions just over three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. The easing meant that, among other public spaces, nightclubs and discotheques were allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a year. On the first weekend, thousands of mainly young people flocked to clubs in towns and cities across the country. Since then, infections have skyrocketed. Rutte says: “An error of judgment was made, we are sorry about that.”