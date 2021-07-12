Egypt court upholds life sentences for 10 Islamists

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state news agency says the highest appeals court has upheld life sentences of 10 leaders of the country’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, including the group’s head. In 2019, a Cairo criminal court convicted all 10 of charges related to killing policemen and organizing mass jail breaks during Egypt’s 2011 uprising. That revolt culminated in the ouster of longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Sunday’s rulings upheld the latest of several life sentences for Muslim Brotherhood leaders. Meanwhile, the Court of Cassation acquitted eight middle-rank leaders of the nation’s oldest Islamist organization, who were sentenced earlier to 15 years in prison.