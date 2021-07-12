Fayette County man arrested and facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Anthony Wayne Goard was arrested for felony charges after a shots fired incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop on July 11th. After making contact with the suspect, Goard, a subsequent search of the home found a false wall containing heroin, fentanyl, and packaging materials including scales. A reportedly stolen firearm was also found.

Goard has been charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through the department's Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.