Gov. Justice calls on state lawmaker to resign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice is calling on a state lawmaker to resign after he posted sexually explicit material online.

State Delegate Joe Jeffries posted a sexually explicit TikTok to his public account.

Del. Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after word spread of the posting.

Gov. Justice called the behavior "sad" and "childish." Justice also said he had expected to hear an apology from Jeffries by Saturday morning, but none was forthcoming.