Heat and humidity spark afternoon showers and storms

Expect hot and humid conditions with a daily chance for showers and storms throughout this work week. We are nudged in between two systems that will keep us under the same pattern. Bermuda high off to our east and a low pressure system up to our north will provide a southerly flow. This will provide the heat and the humidity and our chances for pop-up afternoon showers and storms.

We are starting off dry this morning with patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s. We will warm quickly into the 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and 70s allowing us to feel quite humid.

Showers will start to bubble in around lunchtime and continue into the evening. Storms are possible today, but we aren't really looking at a severe threat. A storm could be considered strong though due to heavy rain.

Showers/storms wrap up around midnight and temperatures will be mild in the 60s. Another night where patchy fog develops that could interrupt our morning commute especially in the river valleys.

What we see today is on repeat for our Tuesday and Wednesday. I do believe Tuesday has a better chance for a flood threat as more heavy downpours are possible.

On Thursday high pressure tries to build in more, but we could still see a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. So necessities this work week will be the sunscreen and the rain gear!