Israeli president, Turkey’s Erdogan talk in sign of thaw

4:25 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s newly inaugurated president has spoken with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a sign of a possible thaw after years of frosty relations between the two countries. President Isaac Herzog’s office said in a statement Monday that the two leaders emphasized “that Israel-Turkey relations are of great significance for security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.” The two countries were once close allies, but relations have soured in recent years. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

