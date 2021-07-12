Oakhill man arrested for animal cruelty charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Randolph A. Blevins is facing animal cruelty allegations in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and Animal Control responded to a home on Deepwater Mountain Road for possible animal cruelty on July 10th.

According to the deputies, nineteen dogs were found and collected at the scene by animal control. Multiple dogs were found to be in "extreme poor health and covered in fleas".

Blevins is facing 19 counts of Animal Cruelty. He has been posted on $10,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or go to their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.