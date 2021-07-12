PCH Cancer Center distributes 100 free colorectal screening kits

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Members of the Princeton Community Hospital Cancer Center distributed 100 colorectal screening test kits.

The drive thru pick up located in the PCH parking lot was on a first come first serve basis on Friday.

Medical professionals say that people who do not see a doctor on a regular basis or have not received their routine colonoscopies are perfect candidates for these free tests. In addition, those without insurance were also welcome at the event.

"Hopefully we get all the results in two weeks, and then we can see how many were actually positive, and how many of those that were positive actually come in for the colonoscopy," said Doctor Rowena Chambers, Medical Director of the cancer center. "If we are able to prevent cancer early, that would be a success. Now, sometimes you have to do and screen so many people to get one prevention, but one life is important."

Depending on the success of Friday's event, PCH plans to have their next free kits event at the PCH Bluefield division.