Pittsburg man arrested in Fayette County for drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Celester Vaughn II of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for drug possession and traffic infractions.

On July 10th, Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted traffic enforcement on US-19 in Fayetteville, stopping a vehicle and driver, Vaughn, for a traffic infraction.

The deputy conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle, uncovering small quantity of marijuana, a quantity of heroin along with 1,100 ecstasy bars.

Celester Vaughn II of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is currently charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance along with traffic offenses.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through the department's Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.