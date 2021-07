BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Ridge Runners played a double-header against the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday.

Bluefield won it in walk-off fashion in game one, 6-5.

The River Turtles squeezed by Bluefield in game two, 12-11.

The Ridge Runners are back in action tomorrow on the road in Princeton for "The Feud."