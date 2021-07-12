Sri Lanka teachers on strike over detention of protesters

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Teachers in Sri Lankan government-run schools have withdrawn from online teaching to protest the detention of union leaders and others in quarantine centers under pandemic laws. Schools in Sri Lanka remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and lessons are conducted online. Eleven education trade unions say that three union leaders and many others were illegally detained at the quarantine centers after being arrested at protests last week. They say the leaders and other protesters were pushed inside vehicles and taken away to the quarantine centers as they walked out of courtrooms after having been released on bail. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has expressed concern that the right to peaceful protests is being violated.