STAT EMS employees extinguish fire in Pineville

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A team of STAT EMS employees worked to extinguish a fire in Pineville on Sunday night.

Units from Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Brenton and Mullens Fire Departments were dispatched to a fire at Pineville Furniture on Main Street.

Upon arrival, they found that STAT EMS employees had already extinguished the fire. STAT EMS employees noticed the smoke and called 911. They proceeded to grab fire extinguishers and force their way into the building.

Once inside, they found an electrical appliance plugged into the wall on fire.

"Without a doubt the brave actions by these individuals saved Pineville Furniture from a great catastrophe," the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Reports say that fire damage to the structure was minimal, but that there was smoke damage throughout the structure. Pineville and Brenton units stayed on scene to remove the smoke.