Stormy weather pattern on repeat into Tuesday

Our area will remain wedged between a strong Bermuda high to our east, and low pressure to our west in the coming days. While widespread rain will be hard to find, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and into Tuesday.

For the rest of the afternoon, we can expect a mix of sun, clouds, and occasional pop-up showers/t-storms. Though the chance for severe weather is low, is not zero! An isolated stronger or severe storm with gusty winds (over 58 MPH) and/or torrential rain will be possible.

Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues, at least up until sundown, so stay weather aware! After sunset, showers/storms will fade with the loss of daytime heat, and we'll remain muggy with patchy fog overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s. Tuesday will bring another mix of sun, clouds, and pop-up afternoon showers/t-storms/

Wednesday is looking very similar to today; we'll see partly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers/t-storms during the afternoon, and highs in the 80s. By midweek, the frontal system stalled to our west will actually dissipate, which will decrease our rain chances into Thursday. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!