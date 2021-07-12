Taiwanese tech companies announce vaccine donation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Two Taiwanese high-tech companies have announced a donation of 10 million doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech to the island’s government. The announcement highlights the awkward situation for Taiwan’s government, which is excluded from the World Health Organization and is uneasy about relying on China, which threatens to invade the island, for medical supplies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Hon Hai Precision Electronics said they were buying the vaccine through China’s Fosun Pharma, which owns the distribution rights for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. TSMC said doses would be produced in a factory in Germany and shipped directly to the Taiwanese anti-disease agency.