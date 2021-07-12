WVa rural surgery residency program gets planning grant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The planning and development of West Virginia’s first rural surgery residency program now has the help of a federal grant. Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine received the three-year, $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The federal Rural Residency Planning and Development Program awarded nine grants to help address physician workforce shortages in rural communities. A shortage of general surgeons is expected across the U.S. by 2025. Marshall says it’s the first time these funds have been awarded to plan a rural surgery residency program. Marshall’s program hopes to attain initial accreditation in 2022 and welcome its first residents in 2023.