WVSOM looking for participants for upcoming resource fair

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is looking for vendors for this year's resource fair.

The fair features non-profit organizations and businesses in the area.

Leaders with the school say they have many students who come from out of town or out of state, so this fair serves as a way to showcase what Lewisburg and surrounding counties have to offer. It also allows students to find opportunities for community service.

"We really encourage our students to be engaged and involved in the community," said Rebecca Morrow, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs. "They do a tremendous amount of community service for example, so having that opportunity to to meet those non-profits is really nice at the beginning of the year."

The fair will be held July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Student Center. Non-profits can sign up free of charge, and small businesses can get involved for $25.

To sign up, contact Georgette Morton at (304)647-6422 or gmorton@osteo.wvsom.edu by July 23.