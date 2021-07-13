Another dose of afternoon showers and storms move in today

What we saw yesterday we can expect again today. Temperatures will head into the 80s and 90s and we remain humid.

A strong bermuda high off to our east is continuing to keep us warm and helping to fire off some afternoon showers and storms. These will be hit-or-miss throughout the area.

Just like yesterday some storms today could be on the stronger side. Main thing would be heavy downpours and lightning. A severe storm (as classified by the NWS as having hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds reaching 58 MPH or higher) is a lower possibility, but not completely zero. We could see an isolated severe storm today.

Overnight we dry out with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s again.

This same weather is on tap for Wednesday where showers and storms fire up in the afternoon and evening. Most of the area will reach the 80s tomorrow, but a few 70s will be sprinkled in.

High pressure builds in on Thursday allowing that to be the driest day this work week. An isolated storm is possible that day, but all together most will be dry.

Rain chances increase again to close the work week and we hold onto a rain/storm chance throughout the weekend.

