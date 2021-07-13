Biden taps GOP former Sen. Jeff Flake for Turkey ambassador

President Joe Biden has nominated former senator Jeff Flake to serve as U.S. ambassador to Turkey. The Republican had endorsed Biden’s 2020 run for the White House. Flake served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013. Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of former President Donald Trump. He later wrote a book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” that was a critique of Trump.