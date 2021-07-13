California men plead guilty in Florida to $1.3B fraud scam

MIAMI (AP) — Two more California men have pleaded guilty in South Florida for their roles in a $1.3 billion real estate fraud scheme that stole money from thousands of investors nationwide. Court records show that Dane Roseman and Ivan Acevedo pleaded guilty Monday in Miami federal court to participating in a massive investment fraud scheme, in which more than 7,000 victims suffered financial losses. Co-defendant Robert Shapiro was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison for orchestrating the scheme. Roseman and Acevedo are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20. Shapiro was the the former owner, president and CEO of Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC. Roseman and Acevedo both worked as sales managers for Woodbridge.