Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a year of diversity and firsts in the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” breaks ground as the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead acting category. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, of the canceled HBO sci-fi drama “Lovecraft Country” are the first Black actors to be nominated in the lead acting category for the same drama series. Emerald Fennell, fresh off an Oscar for her film “Promising Young Woman,” was nominated for her acting in “The Crown.” And Carl Weathers is nominated for his first major acting award at age 73.