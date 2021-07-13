El Salvador bans mass gatherings amid coronavirus surge

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s congress has voted overwhelmingly to impose a 90-day ban on sporting events, concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Face masks will be mandatory at any other public event still allowed under the measure passed Tuesday. Fines and closures will be assessed against any venue or organizer that violates the ban. El Salvador reported 2,284 news cases in the first 10 days of July, 35% more than in the same period of June. El Salvador has so far received about enough coronavirus vaccine doses to cover about half its 6.5 million people. The country has registered 81,644 coronavirus infections and 2,457 deaths from COVID-19.