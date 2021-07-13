European court urges Russia to acknowledge same-sex unions

MOSCOW (AP) — A top European human rights court has urged Russia to recognize same-sex unions, but the Kremlin was quick to respond that constitutional amendments adopted last year outlawed same-sex marriage. The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday in a case that three Russian same-sex couples filed after Russian officials rejected their attempts to get married. The court found that Russia violated a provision of the European Convention on Human Rights dealing with respect for private and family life. Commenting on the ruling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said same-sex marriages were “according to our constitution, not allowed.” The court said Russia could formally acknowledge the rights of same-sex couples in a way other than marriage.