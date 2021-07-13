Ex-St. Louis cop sentenced in beating of undercover officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the beating of a Black, undercover officer during a protest in St. Louis. Thirty-four-year-old Randy Hays was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in November 2019 to using unreasonable and excessive force in the beating of officer Luther Hall. Prosecutors say the officers believed Hall was a protester in a crowd following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer accused of killing a Black suspect. Hays is one of four officers charged in Hill’s beating.