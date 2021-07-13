Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced Tuesday by father-daughter duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Hahn says learning about her best supporting actress nomination left her feeling “out of body right now.” Thede says she had only two prayers: That her show, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” receive a nomination and that Mj Rodriguez of “Pose’’ also earn a nod. Both prayers were answered. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.