Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal
LONDON (AP) — Millions of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 could nevertheless find themselves barred from entering certain countries in Europe and elsewhere. The reason is that some nations do not consider the AstraZeneca vaccine sufficient if it was manufactured in India. Some health officials say the move is unnecessary and unscientific. They warn that it won’t only complicate travel but also undermine vaccine confidence by appearing to label some shots substandard.