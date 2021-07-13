Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases. Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23, but President Joe Biden isn’t going. That’s a shift from the last time she attended, in 2010, when she and her husband led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada. This year the competition will be held with no fans in the stands, after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.