Merkel tells Germans to get vaccinated for ‘more freedom’

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the more people get the shot “the more free we will be again.” Merkel’s appeal on Tuesday came as vaccination rates in the country have slowed in recent weeks. About 58.7% of the population has received at least one shot and 43% are fully vaccinated, according to official figures. But Germany’s disease control agency said last week that the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant causing a strong resurgence of coronavirus cases this fall and winter.