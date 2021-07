BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Miners were home on Tuesday for the first time since July 4th.

The Miners played one game against the Johnstown Mill Rats. West Virginia was on the board first in the game, courtesy of a two-run home run in the first inning.

It would be a back-and-forth match up, but the Miners pull it off, 7-6.