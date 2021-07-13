Skip to Content

NC takes steps on carbon cap, multi-state pollution effort

1:01 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State regulators will develop rules for North Carolina to meet targets for reducing power plant pollution. The Environmental Management Commission voted 9-3 on Tuesday to carry out a petition from environmental groups. They want a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 when compared to 2005. The directive also prepares North Carolina for joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. It’s a cap-and-trade program for power plant emissions in 11 mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states. Many steps lay ahead, but this puts the commission on track to meet Gov. Roy Cooper’s goals of zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

Associated Press

