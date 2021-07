PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs saw each other for the third time this season on Monday.

Princeton swept Bluefield in the first two-game set of "The Feud" in June. Monday, Bluefield took the early lead, but a three-run blast in the fourth tied things up at 3. The game was close all nine innings, but Princeton would win in walk-off fashion, 6-5.

Rematch on Tuesday at 7 PM.