Remembering Robert Farley

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A pillar of the Mercer County community has passed away.

Robert Farley was the former president of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.

He died early Sunday morning at age 81. While Farley's death is a great loss for Mercer County, his life is one that has touched so many.

"He was just one of those people that always had a smile on his face when you saw him, he always wanted to hug you, see how you'd been doing," said Charity Holman, Interim General Manager at WVVA News.

"Robert was a very kind, giving man, he's probably one of the best out there," said Randy Brown, COO of the Princeton Rescue Squad.

"He was kind, he always had a smile on his face," said Jamie Null, Executive Director of Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, "He trusted me, he trusted our staff, he trusted my judgment. He would always text me during this pandemic and tell me that I was doing a good job."

Robert Farley served as the President of the Mercer County Commission for 15 years. Those who knew him say he was the hardest working man in the room, and also had the kindest heart.

"Robert helped us with obtaining some donations for our education center, the Karen Preservati center, along with other things," said Brown, while reflecting on Farley's life.

"He was also actively on different boards with different businesses," Holman said. "He was just one of those people that just really cared about the community and how we continue to be effective in years to come."

Farley dedicated 35 years of his life to Appalachian Power, including a role as a district manager. He also spent 15 years on the County Commission, and 15 years serving on the Chamber of Commerce. Even after he retired, he didn't stop serving.

"We always joked that he retired multiple times because he just always wanted to be involved in helping the community any way he could," said Null.

"That's why even in his retirement he maintained volunteering for things in the community, and just always being as active as he can," Holman noted.

His dedication to serving the community will be part of his legacy in Mercer County, and Farley summed it up best when WVVA spoke to him about his retirement from the chamber in 2017.

"It's been a good life, with the power company for 35 years and with the chamber for 15 so, it's time to go home," said Farley.

Services for Mr. Farley will be held Friday, July 16 at First Baptist Church in Princeton at 5:30 p.m.