Russia-based ransomware gang offline but cause not clear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russia-based criminal syndicate behind a devastating series of recent ransomware attacks is offline. But cybersecurity experts said Tuesday that it was premature to speculate why REvil’s dark web data-leak site and ransom-negotiating portals were unreachable and that there was no indication of a law enforcement takedown. The group was responsible for the Memorial Day ransomware attack on the meat processor JBS and the supply-chain attack this month targeting the software company Kaseya that crippled well over 1,000 businesses globally. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that he needed to rein in attacks from Russia-based groups and warned that the U.S. had the right to defend itself from attacks.