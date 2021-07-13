Shootout in NW Pakistan leaves 2 soldiers, 3 militants dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering an intense shootout that killed two soldiers and three militants. According to a military statement, security forces launched a search operation following Tuesday’s shootout in the district of Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It provided no further details. Kurram is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban. It is located near Afghanistan, where Pakistan is currently fencing the border to contain militants’ movements and to curb smuggling and illegal border crossings.