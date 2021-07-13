‘Some crumbs’: Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

DETROIT (AP) — Some Flint residents are urging a judge to reject a $641 million settlement in litigation arising from the Michigan city’s lead-contaminated water. Federal Judge Judith Levy traveled to a Flint courtroom to listen to the objections. She’s holding hearings before deciding whether to approve or veto a deal worked out by lawyers for Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties. Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement. Lawyers are seeking to carve out $200 million for their fees. The agreement makes money available to Flint residents who were exposed to the highly corrosive water, which wasn’t properly treated in 2014 and 2015.