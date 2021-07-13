UN: Colombia peace deal is chance to tackle protest issues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Colombia is calling on Colombian society to use the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the country’s largest rebel group as an opportunity to address many longstanding issues that provoked recent protests and unrest. Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that it is urgent that these issues be resolved. He says “bold steps” are needed to accelerate implementation of the peace deal in the coming months. He says the U.N. rejects all violence and urges peaceful dialogue and commitment by all parties to the peace deal.