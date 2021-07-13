Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes. The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Burnsville officials found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey. Eighteen more fish were found Monday. Some were 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds. Burnsville issued a plea on Twitter, saying: “Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” The big goldfish are being captured and killed.