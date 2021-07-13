Weather pattern to stay stagnant into midweek

Strong high pressure both at the surface and aloft will keep any widespread rain/major low pressure systems at bay for a while longer. We're still warm, muggy and unsettled though, and occasional hit or miss showers and thunderstorms through this evening and tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A few stray showers/storms will pop up before sundown mainly, but not everyone will see rain. Any showers/storms before sunset could bring lots of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

A few severe storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. We should lose the chance of rain with the loss of daytime heat overnight.

Wednesday is looking very similar, with the chance of PM showers/storms, but they will still be isolated vs. more widespread. Severe weather nor excessive rainfall is looking as likely Wednesday and Thursday, but will still feel warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

By the weekend, we could see increased chances of showers/storms again....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!